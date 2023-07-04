argenx SE (ARGX) Records 0.15 million Shares Traded, Reaches $388.04 High

After finishing at $389.73 in the prior trading day, argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) closed at $381.58, down -2.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 145645 shares were traded. ARGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $388.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $380.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARGX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARGX now has a Market Capitalization of 21.39B and an Enterprise Value of 19.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 187.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 31.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -33.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARGX has reached a high of $423.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $333.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 397.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 377.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 209.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 168.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.68M. Shares short for ARGX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.16M, compared to 1.1M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$3.62, while EPS last year was -$3.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.74, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$2.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.12 and -$9.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.7. EPS for the following year is -$2.57, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.98 and -$10.05.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $244.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $259.8M to a low estimate of $218.63M. As of the current estimate, argenx SE’s year-ago sales were $85.18M, an estimated increase of 187.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $265.06M, an increase of 105.30% less than the figure of $187.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $279.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $242.35M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $959.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $445.27M, up 130.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.8B and the low estimate is $995M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.