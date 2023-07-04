Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $29.64

As of close of business last night, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $29.64, up 0.10% from its previous closing price of $29.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 266350 shares were traded. ARGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARGO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARGO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.04B and an Enterprise Value of 1.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.87.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARGO is 1.00, which has changed by -1,894.33% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARGO has reached a high of $37.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARGO traded 426.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 286.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.13M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ARGO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 2.21M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.90% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.93, ARGO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.24. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $2.99, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $349.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $349.7M to a low estimate of $348.8M. As of the current estimate, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $454.3M, an estimated decrease of -23.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $347.65M, a decrease of -23.60% less than the figure of -$23.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $350.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $344.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, down -15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.71B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.