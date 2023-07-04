As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) offers stability

After finishing at $13.78 in the prior trading day, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) closed at $13.92, up 1.02%. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 60943 shares were traded. TGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TGS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.00B and an Enterprise Value of 2.09B. As of this moment, Transportadora’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGS has reached a high of $14.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 182.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 260.38k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 156.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.74M. Insiders hold about 51.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TGS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 209.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 294.2k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TGS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 29, 2019 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 17, 2019. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 07, 2019 when the company split stock in a 103:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.