Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) closed at $1.09 down -5.65% from its previous closing price of $1.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 182324 shares were traded. ASMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 13, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Delaney William E IV sold 4,232 shares for $0.96 per share. The transaction valued at 4,046 led to the insider holds 112,205 shares of the business.

McHutchison John G sold 25,972 shares of ASMB for $27,019 on May 23. The Director now owns 169,160 shares after completing the transaction at $1.04 per share. On May 23, another insider, Delaney William E IV, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 6,561 shares for $1.04 each. As a result, the insider received 6,825 and left with 116,437 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASMB now has a Market Capitalization of 56.29M and an Enterprise Value of -14.10M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASMB has reached a high of $2.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0472, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3186.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASMB has traded an average of 161.90K shares per day and 96.37k over the past ten days. A total of 51.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.03M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ASMB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 295.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 161.25k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.57%.

Earnings Estimates

