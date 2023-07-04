Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA)’s quick and current ratios

In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53981 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATHA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Gengos Andrew bought 15,000 shares for $3.43 per share. The transaction valued at 51,445 led to the insider holds 80,012 shares of the business.

Gengos Andrew bought 45,000 shares of ATHA for $135,150 on Jun 05. The See Below now owns 65,012 shares after completing the transaction at $3.00 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Gengos Andrew, who serves as the See Below of the company, bought 20,012 shares for $2.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,422 and bolstered with 20,012 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATHA now has a Market Capitalization of 110.44M and an Enterprise Value of -73.71M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATHA has reached a high of $4.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9280, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0837.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 272.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 644.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.89M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ATHA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 2.05M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.63% and a Short% of Float of 7.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.84, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.66 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.73 and -$3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.15. EPS for the following year is -$3.48, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.59 and -$4.65.