Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Records 0.22 million Shares Traded, Reaches $23.69 High

After finishing at $23.44 in the prior trading day, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) closed at $23.86, up 1.79%. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 221832 shares were traded. AY stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.69B and an Enterprise Value of 7.58B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AY has reached a high of $36.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.82.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 630.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 633.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.64M. Insiders hold about 42.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 1.91M, compared to 2.1M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AY’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.78, compared to 1.78 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.76.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $335.34M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $380M to a low estimate of $297M. As of the current estimate, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s year-ago sales were $307.83M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $336.15M, an increase of 10.90% over than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $359.11M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $316M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.39B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.