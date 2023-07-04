Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) Shares Rise by 1.79% to Close at $6.24

As of close of business last night, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s stock clocked out at $6.24, up 1.79% from its previous closing price of $6.13. On the day, 371003 shares were traded. BBAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.13.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBAR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBAR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.26B. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBAR has reached a high of $6.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBAR traded 658.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 911.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 204.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.24M. Insiders hold about 76.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BBAR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 771.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 639.98k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, BBAR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $205.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $205.53M to a low estimate of $205.53M. As of the current estimate, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated decrease of -80.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.99M, a decrease of -47.20% over than the figure of -$80.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $222.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $222.99M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.65B, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.