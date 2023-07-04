Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) Records 0.14 million Shares Traded, Reaches $27.43 High

After finishing at $26.39 in the prior trading day, Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) closed at $26.40, up 0.04%. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 142340 shares were traded. BMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BMA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $12 from $15 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BMA now has a Market Capitalization of 2.21B. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMA has reached a high of $27.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 260.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 518.83k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.30M. Insiders hold about 40.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BMA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 253.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 261.81k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BMA’s forward annual dividend rate was 117.36, compared to 0.94 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 444.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.31 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.77 and $3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.64. EPS for the following year is $4.69, with 2 analysts recommending between $7.24 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $869.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.1B and the low estimate is $918.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.