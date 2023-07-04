BlackLine Inc. (BL) Stock Price Peaks at $54.03 During Trading

The closing price of BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) was $53.90 for the day, up 0.15% from the previous closing price of $53.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 160888 shares were traded. BL stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on May 22, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when HIRSCH PETER sold 1,397 shares for $53.28 per share. The transaction valued at 74,432 led to the insider holds 56,055 shares of the business.

Woodhams Mark sold 558 shares of BL for $29,730 on May 22. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 96,110 shares after completing the transaction at $53.28 per share. On May 01, another insider, Partin Mark, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $55.42 each. As a result, the insider received 277,100 and left with 199,479 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.27B and an Enterprise Value of 3.59B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 27.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 147.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BL has reached a high of $77.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.18.

Shares Statistics:

BL traded an average of 676.52K shares per day over the past three months and 613.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.09M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.28% stake in the company. Shares short for BL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.47M, compared to 3.28M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 4.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.55 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $144.5M to a low estimate of $142.7M. As of the current estimate, BlackLine Inc.’s year-ago sales were $128.48M, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.6M, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $152.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $148.8M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $594.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $586M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $591.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $522.94M, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $679.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $693M and the low estimate is $668M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.