Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Stocks Reach New Highs at $31.66 During Trading Session

After finishing at $31.52 in the prior trading day, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) closed at $31.66, up 0.44%. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 241119 shares were traded. BEPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BEPC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEPC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.63B and an Enterprise Value of 19.13B. As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEPC has reached a high of $42.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.97.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 515.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 684.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 361.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.17M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BEPC as of May 30, 2023 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 3.48M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BEPC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.32, compared to 1.35 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.24%. The current Payout Ratio is 27.40% for BEPC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 13, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.21 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.64 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.41B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.41B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.31B, an increase of 28.20% over than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.31B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.78B, up 25.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.76B and the low estimate is $4.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.