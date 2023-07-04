BRP Group Inc. (BRP) Records -2.14% Price decrease in Monday Trading

The closing price of BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) was $24.25 for the day, down -2.14% from the previous closing price of $24.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 122966 shares were traded. BRP stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BRP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Cohen Seth Bala sold 2,000 shares for $22.47 per share. The transaction valued at 44,940 led to the insider holds 21,982 shares of the business.

Wiebeck Kristopher Aaron sold 15,000 shares of BRP for $440,100 on Nov 29. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 51,126 shares after completing the transaction at $29.34 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Wiebeck Kristopher Aaron, who serves as the Chief Strategy Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $29.33 each. As a result, the insider received 293,300 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.59B and an Enterprise Value of 2.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 85.07.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BRP is 1.58, which has changed by -308.96% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BRP has reached a high of $33.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.44.

Shares Statistics:

BRP traded an average of 398.61K shares per day over the past three months and 506.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.48M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BRP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.25M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $296.81M to a low estimate of $280.9M. As of the current estimate, BRP Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $232.46M, an estimated increase of 24.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $304.96M, an increase of 32.00% over than the figure of $24.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $317M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $295.08M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $980.72M, up 23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.