Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) closed at $4.79 in the last session, up 0.21% from day before closing price of $4.78. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 70399 shares were traded. CAPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8498 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CAPR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on October 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 when Avat Xavier sold 14,772 shares for $4.35 per share. The transaction valued at 64,258 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Avat Xavier sold 3,000 shares of CAPR for $12,180 on Mar 28. The FORMER CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $4.06 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, Avat Xavier, who serves as the CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $3.68 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,680 and bolstered with 3,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAPR now has a Market Capitalization of 121.30M and an Enterprise Value of 78.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.18 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAPR has reached a high of $6.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4300, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5781.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CAPR traded on average about 74.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 130.18k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.57M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CAPR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 258.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 294.75k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.8. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.08 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.55M, up 722.80% from the average estimate.