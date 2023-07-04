Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $39.97 in the prior trading day, Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) closed at $40.50, up 1.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 74783 shares were traded. FUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FUN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on May 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Hanrahan Daniel J bought 1,500 shares for $44.15 per share. The transaction valued at 66,225 led to the insider holds 31,397 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.05B and an Enterprise Value of 4.54B. As of this moment, Cedar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUN has reached a high of $47.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 206.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 209.94k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FUN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 3.57M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.61%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FUN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.90, compared to 1.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.01%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for FUN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 17, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

