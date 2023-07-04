Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) Records 0.23 million Shares Traded, Reaches $7.08 High

After finishing at $6.93 in the prior trading day, Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) closed at $6.90, down -0.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 229853 shares were traded. CEPU stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CEPU by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CEPU now has a Market Capitalization of 2.00B and an Enterprise Value of 2.13B. As of this moment, Central’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEPU has reached a high of $7.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 221.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 310.72k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 151.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.40M. Shares short for CEPU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 564.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 599.48k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CEPU’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.88, compared to 0.16 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 41.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.