Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (NYSE: CHT) was $37.01 for the day, down -0.75% from the previous closing price of $37.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 67863 shares were traded. CHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHT now has a Market Capitalization of 29.38B and an Enterprise Value of 28.87B. As of this moment, Chunghwa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 17.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHT has reached a high of $43.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.79.

Shares Statistics:

CHT traded an average of 87.02K shares per day over the past three months and 98.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 775.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 775.74M. Shares short for CHT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 304.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 372.61k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.70, CHT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.53. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.83%. The current Payout Ratio is 100.00% for CHT, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 06, 2011 when the company split stock in a 4:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.