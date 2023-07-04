CNA Financial Corporation (CNA)’s EPS estimates by 4 analysts

As of close of business last night, CNA Financial Corporation’s stock clocked out at $38.86, up 0.62% from its previous closing price of $38.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 109067 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.14. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $41 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when LOEWS CORP bought 4,800 shares for $39.79 per share. The transaction valued at 190,992 led to the insider holds 243,958,688 shares of the business.

LOEWS CORP bought 35,229 shares of CNA for $1,370,056 on May 02. The 10% Owner now owns 243,953,888 shares after completing the transaction at $38.89 per share. On May 01, another insider, LOEWS CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 34,996 shares for $38.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,362,394 and bolstered with 243,918,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNA now has a Market Capitalization of 10.45B and an Enterprise Value of 12.75B. As of this moment, CNA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNA has reached a high of $44.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CNA traded 174.39K shares on average per day over the past three months and 264.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 271.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.07M. Insiders hold about 0.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CNA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 365.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 487.81k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.62, CNA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.53. The current Payout Ratio is 50.10% for CNA, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $1.03, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.52. EPS for the following year is $4.99, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $4.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $3.26B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.28B to a low estimate of $3.25B. As of the current estimate, CNA Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.15B, an estimated increase of 51.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.32B, an increase of 48.20% less than the figure of $51.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.29B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.67B, up 51.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.2B and the low estimate is $13.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.