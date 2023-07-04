Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: KOF) closed at $84.56 up 1.50% from its previous closing price of $83.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 66945 shares were traded. KOF stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KOF now has a Market Capitalization of 17.63B and an Enterprise Value of 20.00B. As of this moment, Coca-Cola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KOF has reached a high of $91.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KOF has traded an average of 184.28K shares per day and 152.89k over the past ten days. A total of 210.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.03M. Insiders hold about 85.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KOF as of Jun 14, 2023 were 282k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 388.62k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KOF is 3.01, from 58.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 69.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.91. The current Payout Ratio is 60.22% for KOF, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 27, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.8 and $4.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.13. EPS for the following year is $5.94, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.98 and $5.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.42B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.45B to a low estimate of $3.35B. As of the current estimate, Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s year-ago sales were $2.86B, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.42B, an increase of 21.30% over than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.38B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KOF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.28B, up 23.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.86B and the low estimate is $13.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.