Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC)

The closing price of Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FFIC) was $12.69 for the day, up 3.25% from the previous closing price of $12.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 52673 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FFIC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 115.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when GRASSI LOUIS C bought 2,000 shares for $15.07 per share. The transaction valued at 30,140 led to the insider holds 108,821 shares of the business.

KORZEKWINSKI FRANCIS W sold 7,136 shares of FFIC for $139,081 on Feb 24. The Sr. Executive Vice President now owns 73,075 shares after completing the transaction at $19.49 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Kelly Theresa, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $20.82 each. As a result, the insider received 41,640 and left with 37,997 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFIC now has a Market Capitalization of 383.94M. As of this moment, Flushing’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIC has reached a high of $23.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.28.

Shares Statistics:

FFIC traded an average of 193.77K shares per day over the past three months and 164.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.23M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 736.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 623.25k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, FFIC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.48. The current Payout Ratio is 42.30% for FFIC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 15, 2003 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $47.6M to a low estimate of $43.43M. As of the current estimate, Flushing Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $72.08M, an estimated decrease of -36.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.02M, a decrease of -34.40% over than the figure of -$36.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.96M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FFIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $181.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $191.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.62M, down -24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $207.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $216.93M and the low estimate is $189.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.