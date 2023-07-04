Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM)

The closing price of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM) was $95.73 for the day, up 0.47% from the previous closing price of $95.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 252393 shares were traded. MSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $95.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MSM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 110.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Shacklett Kimberly sold 6,442 shares for $90.99 per share. The transaction valued at 586,189 led to the insider holds 10,716 shares of the business.

Jones Douglas E sold 885 shares of MSM for $77,880 on Feb 07. The EVP, Chief Supply Chain now owns 4,938 shares after completing the transaction at $88.00 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Jones Douglas E, who serves as the EVP, Chief Supply Chain of the company, sold 23,918 shares for $89.92 each. As a result, the insider received 2,150,605 and left with 5,823 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSM now has a Market Capitalization of 5.29B and an Enterprise Value of 5.75B. As of this moment, MSC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSM has reached a high of $98.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.64.

Shares Statistics:

MSM traded an average of 411.22K shares per day over the past three months and 587.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.90M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MSM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 891.59k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.88%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.12, MSM has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.62. The current Payout Ratio is 47.80% for MSM, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 25, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $1.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $6.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.31. EPS for the following year is $6.36, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.7 and $5.97.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $939M. As of the current estimate, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated decrease of -3.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.69B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.12B and the low estimate is $3.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.