ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) Stocks Hit Low of $16.58 Before Closing at $16.95

In the latest session, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CNOB) closed at $16.95 up 2.17% from its previous closing price of $16.59. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 108142 shares were traded. CNOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Rifkin Daniel E bought 5,000 shares for $13.85 per share. The transaction valued at 69,240 led to the insider holds 194,168 shares of the business.

Ewing Christopher J. bought 350 shares of CNOB for $5,075 on May 08. The EVP & Chief Operations Officer now owns 53,377 shares after completing the transaction at $14.50 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Nukk-Freeman Katherin, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 181 shares for $18.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,388 and bolstered with 2,431 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNOB now has a Market Capitalization of 666.44M. As of this moment, ConnectOne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNOB has reached a high of $28.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNOB has traded an average of 289.37K shares per day and 379.75k over the past ten days. A total of 39.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.19M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CNOB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 403.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 494.97k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CNOB is 0.68, from 0.63 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.86. The current Payout Ratio is 21.50% for CNOB, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 26, 2007 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $2.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.48 and $2.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $66M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $67.3M to a low estimate of $64.08M. As of the current estimate, ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.59M, an estimated decrease of -12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $65.99M, a decrease of -14.80% less than the figure of -$12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.38M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNOB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $272.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $257.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $302.12M, down -12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $292.5M and the low estimate is $270M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.