Consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL)’s next quarter EPS at $0.15

Richardson Electronics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) closed the day trading at $16.51 up 0.06% from the previous closing price of $16.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 108270 shares were traded. RELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RELL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Feltl & Co. on September 06, 2007, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when PELOQUIN GREGORY J sold 24,000 shares for $17.98 per share. The transaction valued at 431,628 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

PLANTE PAUL J sold 15,000 shares of RELL for $271,382 on May 18. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $18.09 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Belin Jacques, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $24.01 each. As a result, the insider received 120,040 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RELL now has a Market Capitalization of 233.83M and an Enterprise Value of 211.56M. As of this moment, Richardson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RELL has reached a high of $27.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RELL traded about 229.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RELL traded about 356.99k shares per day. A total of 14.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.44M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RELL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 686.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 690.85k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.86% and a Short% of Float of 5.86%.

Dividends & Splits

RELL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.24, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.24. The current Payout Ratio is 15.70% for RELL, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 25, 1987 when the company split stock in a 110:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $61.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $61.5M to a low estimate of $61.5M. As of the current estimate, Richardson Electronics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $61.63M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.6M, a decrease of -1.30% less than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $61.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $265.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $265.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $224.62M, up 18.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $291.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $291.6M and the low estimate is $291.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.