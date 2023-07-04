Consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI)’s next quarter EPS at $1.5

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) closed the day trading at $95.89 down -0.06% from the previous closing price of $95.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 169134 shares were traded. SIGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SIGI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 57524.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $97 from $101 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Coaxum Wole C bought 351 shares for $100.67 per share. The transaction valued at 35,335 led to the insider holds 4,672 shares of the business.

Nicholson Cynthia S sold 1,187 shares of SIGI for $118,032 on May 30. The Director now owns 20,743 shares after completing the transaction at $99.44 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Coaxum Wole C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $99.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,946 and bolstered with 3,253 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIGI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.86B and an Enterprise Value of 6.57B. As of this moment, Selective’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIGI has reached a high of $104.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SIGI traded about 288.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SIGI traded about 501.15k shares per day. A total of 60.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.91M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SIGI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.59M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.73%.

Dividends & Splits

SIGI’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 1.16 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.30. The current Payout Ratio is 20.60% for SIGI, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.62 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.55 and $6.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.35. EPS for the following year is $7.55, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.75 and $7.3.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.02B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.03B to a low estimate of $993.2M. As of the current estimate, Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $930.7M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 13.30% over than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $992.94M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.57B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.39B and the low estimate is $4.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.