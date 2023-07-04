Consensus estimate for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS)’s next quarter EPS at $0.01

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) closed the day trading at $1.56 down -0.64% from the previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 71824 shares were traded. SLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SLS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 21, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Stergiou Angelos M. sold 6,494 shares for $2.61 per share. The transaction valued at 16,938 led to the insider holds 161,689 shares of the business.

WOOD BARBARA A sold 2,153 shares of SLS for $5,576 on Dec 05. The EVP, Gen. Counsel, Corp. Sec. now owns 56,344 shares after completing the transaction at $2.59 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Burns John Thomas, who serves as the Senior VP, Finance & CAO of the company, sold 1,159 shares for $2.59 each. As a result, the insider received 3,002 and left with 29,347 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLS now has a Market Capitalization of 44.51M and an Enterprise Value of 21.45M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLS has reached a high of $5.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6166, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3029.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SLS traded about 188.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SLS traded about 140.23k shares per day. A total of 23.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.57M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SLS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.25M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.13. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.73 and -$1.15.