Consensus estimates for LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, LegalZoom.com Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.12, up 0.33% from its previous closing price of $12.08. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 487148 shares were traded. LZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Wernikoff Daniel A sold 39,558 shares for $8.62 per share. The transaction valued at 340,871 led to the insider holds 364,623 shares of the business.

Watson Noel Bertram sold 38,893 shares of LZ for $327,362 on Mar 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 516,973 shares after completing the transaction at $8.42 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Wernikoff Daniel A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,243 shares for $8.42 each. As a result, the insider received 35,713 and left with 404,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LZ now has a Market Capitalization of 2.31B and an Enterprise Value of 2.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 299.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LZ has reached a high of $13.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LZ traded 1.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 191.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.69M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LZ as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.47M with a Short Ratio of 9.47M, compared to 10.7M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 8.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.54 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $167.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $167.7M to a low estimate of $166.5M. As of the current estimate, LegalZoom.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $163.87M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $159.66M, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $163M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.6M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $650.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $640M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $643.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $619.98M, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $711.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $756M and the low estimate is $670.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.