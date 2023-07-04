Consensus estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.94, up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $26.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53629 shares were traded. WASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WASH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $26 from $27 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Howes Constance A bought 1,250 shares for $44.01 per share. The transaction valued at 55,012 led to the insider holds 3,320 shares of the business.

Santos Edwin J sold 100 shares of WASH for $4,853 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 5,200 shares after completing the transaction at $48.53 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, DiSanto Kristen L, who serves as the SEVP, CHRO & Corp Secr of the company, sold 1 shares for $48.16 each. As a result, the insider received 30 and left with 16,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WASH now has a Market Capitalization of 474.67M. As of this moment, Washington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WASH has reached a high of $55.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WASH traded 153.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 166.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.82M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WASH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 529.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 589.84k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.20, WASH has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.43. The current Payout Ratio is 55.30% for WASH, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.69. EPS for the following year is $3.07, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.4 and $2.71.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $34.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.53M to a low estimate of $33.8M. As of the current estimate, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.52M, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.16M, a decrease of -13.80% less than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $144.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $137.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $140.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $155.99M, down -10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $152.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $160.74M and the low estimate is $146.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.