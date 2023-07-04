Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CWCO) closed at $23.89 in the last session, down -1.40% from day before closing price of $24.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 110970 shares were traded. CWCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CWCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Whittaker Raymond sold 8,000 shares for $17.77 per share. The transaction valued at 142,160 led to the insider holds 4,815 shares of the business.

FLOWERS CLARENCE B. sold 3,430 shares of CWCO for $56,458 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 300,476 shares after completing the transaction at $16.46 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWCO now has a Market Capitalization of 387.42M and an Enterprise Value of 338.64M. As of this moment, Consolidated’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWCO has reached a high of $25.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CWCO traded on average about 141.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 459.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.48M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CWCO as of May 30, 2023 were 86.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 86.6k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.55% and a Short% of Float of 0.58%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CWCO is 0.34, which was 0.34 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.55. The current Payout Ratio is 66.30% for CWCO, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 24, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $30.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.5M to a low estimate of $29M. As of the current estimate, Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $21.07M, an estimated increase of 46.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $33M, an increase of 36.90% less than the figure of $46.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.11M, up 39.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $126.3M and the low estimate is $122M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.