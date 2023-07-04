Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock clocked out at $13.91, down -0.29% from its previous closing price of $13.95. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 96575 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VLRS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on June 06, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VLRS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.63B and an Enterprise Value of 3.91B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 99.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLRS has reached a high of $15.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VLRS traded 298.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 269.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.69M. Insiders hold about 7.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VLRS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 817.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.82M, compared to 678.61k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.36 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.55, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $807.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $827.8M to a low estimate of $775.24M. As of the current estimate, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s year-ago sales were $690.78M, an estimated increase of 16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $852.45M, an increase of 7.00% less than the figure of $16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $863M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $843.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.85B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.67B and the low estimate is $3.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.