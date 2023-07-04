Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $7.87

As of close of business last night, Cresud SACIF y A ADR’s stock clocked out at $7.87, up 1.81% from its previous closing price of $7.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 92836 shares were traded. CRESY stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRESY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRESY now has a Market Capitalization of 895.08M and an Enterprise Value of 1.56B. As of this moment, Cresud’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRESY has reached a high of $9.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRESY traded 149.92K shares on average per day over the past three months and 292.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.61M. Insiders hold about 38.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CRESY as of May 30, 2023 were 364.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 283.01k on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 16.52, CRESY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 213.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.72%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CRESY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 07, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.