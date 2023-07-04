Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $18.04

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) closed the day trading at $18.04 up 0.11% from the previous closing price of $18.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 151637 shares were traded. CRNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRNX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on April 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $56.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Wilson Marc sold 30,922 shares for $19.97 per share. The transaction valued at 617,403 led to the insider holds 95,158 shares of the business.

Struthers Richard Scott sold 50,000 shares of CRNX for $1,040,500 on Jun 16. The President & CEO now owns 680,805 shares after completing the transaction at $20.81 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Vivaldi Coelho Rogerio, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $22.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 110,300 and bolstered with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRNX now has a Market Capitalization of 962.20M and an Enterprise Value of 668.90M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 234.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 156.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRNX has reached a high of $24.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRNX traded about 466.90K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRNX traded about 465.95k shares per day. A total of 53.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.02M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.22% stake in the company. Shares short for CRNX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 3.44M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.09% and a Short% of Float of 6.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was -$0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.87, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.73 and -$3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.43. EPS for the following year is -$3.62, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.99 and -$4.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.74M, up 0.90% from the average estimate.