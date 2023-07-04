Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) was $0.92 for the day, up 1.52% from the previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0001 from its previous closing price. On the day, 247214 shares were traded. DARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DARE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DARE now has a Market Capitalization of 80.65M and an Enterprise Value of 61.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DARE has reached a high of $1.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9875, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0121.

Shares Statistics:

DARE traded an average of 206.94K shares per day over the past three months and 252.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.16M. Insiders hold about 1.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DARE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 368.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 378.62k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 0.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.7M and the low estimate is $5.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 268.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.