Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) was $14.04 for the day, down -0.28% from the previous closing price of $14.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 165676 shares were traded. DCPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DCPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Flynn Daniel Lee sold 1,655 shares for $14.40 per share. The transaction valued at 23,835 led to the insider holds 57,158 shares of the business.

Kelly Thomas Patrick sold 1,655 shares of DCPH for $23,835 on Jun 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 57,140 shares after completing the transaction at $14.40 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Sherman Matthew L, who serves as the EVP & Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 1,655 shares for $14.40 each. As a result, the insider received 23,835 and left with 87,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCPH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.07B and an Enterprise Value of 698.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCPH has reached a high of $22.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.94.

Shares Statistics:

DCPH traded an average of 552.32K shares per day over the past three months and 600.53k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.11M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DCPH as of May 30, 2023 were 4.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.41M, compared to 3.38M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.49% and a Short% of Float of 7.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.16 and -$2.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.46. EPS for the following year is -$2.04, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.52 and -$2.47.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.15M to a low estimate of $33.8M. As of the current estimate, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.49M, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.38M, an increase of 12.80% over than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $153.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $147.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.04M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $177.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $217.7M and the low estimate is $158M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.