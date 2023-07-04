Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) was $7.03 for the day, down -0.28% from the previous closing price of $7.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 88310 shares were traded. DESP stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DESP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 22, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DESP now has a Market Capitalization of 469.00M and an Enterprise Value of 309.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DESP has reached a high of $9.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.06.

Shares Statistics:

DESP traded an average of 221.92K shares per day over the past three months and 194.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.22M. Insiders hold about 14.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DESP as of May 30, 2023 were 633.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 986.76k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Despegar.com, Corp. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $16.94, with high estimates of $29.02 and low estimates of $4.57.

