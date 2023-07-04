Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) Rise 1.85% in Day Trading, Closes at $19.80

The price of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) closed at $19.80 in the last session, up 1.85% from day before closing price of $19.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 61847 shares were traded. EGRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EGRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Tarriff Scott sold 15,000 shares for $19.98 per share. The transaction valued at 299,700 led to the insider holds 587,311 shares of the business.

Tarriff Scott sold 15,000 shares of EGRX for $315,992 on May 15. The CEO now owns 1,594,934 shares after completing the transaction at $21.07 per share. On May 12, another insider, Tarriff Scott, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $20.27 each. As a result, the insider received 304,014 and left with 1,609,934 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGRX now has a Market Capitalization of 254.89M and an Enterprise Value of 310.91M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGRX has reached a high of $47.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EGRX traded on average about 192.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 446.42k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 13.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.42M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EGRX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 812.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 694.41k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.21% and a Short% of Float of 9.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $1.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.34 and $4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.29. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.83 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $61.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $66.7M to a low estimate of $58.5M. As of the current estimate, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $74.14M, an estimated decrease of -16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.2M, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $69.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $283.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $242.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $259.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $316.61M, down -18.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $242.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $287.9M and the low estimate is $211.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.