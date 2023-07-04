Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) closed at $210.67 in the last session, up 0.31% from day before closing price of $210.01. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 63581 shares were traded. ERIE stock price reached its highest trading level at $210.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $208.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ERIE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 99.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Cipriani Marc sold 750 shares for $252.72 per share. The transaction valued at 189,536 led to the insider holds 17,997 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ERIE now has a Market Capitalization of 10.89B and an Enterprise Value of 10.75B. As of this moment, Erie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERIE has reached a high of $286.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $188.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 220.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 238.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ERIE traded on average about 132.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 328.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.84M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ERIE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 654.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.65M, compared to 672.49k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.61%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ERIE is 4.76, which was 4.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07. The current Payout Ratio is 74.70% for ERIE, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 1996 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.91 and a low estimate of $1.9, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.2 and $7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.1. EPS for the following year is $7.79, with 2 analysts recommending between $8.18 and $7.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $803.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $803.82M to a low estimate of $803.82M. As of the current estimate, Erie Indemnity Company’s year-ago sales were $726.14M, an estimated increase of 10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $814.93M, an increase of 9.90% less than the figure of $10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $814.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $814.93M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERIE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.84B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $3.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.