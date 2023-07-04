Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $12.50

As of close of business last night, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s stock clocked out at $12.50, down -1.42% from its previous closing price of $12.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 164483 shares were traded. ZGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.48.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZGN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.16B and an Enterprise Value of 3.53B. As of this moment, Ermenegildo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZGN has reached a high of $13.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZGN traded 615.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 237.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.20M. Insiders hold about 76.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZGN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 696.93k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, ZGN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.11. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.46, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.56 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.92B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.