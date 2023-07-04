ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) Shares Rise by 1.48% to Close at $2.74

As of close of business last night, ESSA Pharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.74, up 1.48% from its previous closing price of $2.70. In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50654 shares were traded. EPIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EPIX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 73.70 and its Current Ratio is at 73.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Wood David S. bought 8,302 shares for $2.60 per share. The transaction valued at 21,585 led to the insider holds 33,343 shares of the business.

Parkinson David Ross bought 3,067 shares of EPIX for $7,974 on Dec 30. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 56,542 shares after completing the transaction at $2.60 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Parkinson David Ross, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 21,367 shares for $2.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,067 and bolstered with 53,475 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPIX now has a Market Capitalization of 123.46M and an Enterprise Value of -33.44M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPIX has reached a high of $5.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9475, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8496.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EPIX traded 53.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 52.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.25M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EPIX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 119.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 171.04k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.27% and a Short% of Float of 0.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.74. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$1.22.