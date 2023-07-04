EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (EVE) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (AMEX: EVE) closed at $10.45 in the last session, down -0.57% from day before closing price of $10.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 78274 shares were traded. EVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.44.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVE now has a Market Capitalization of 361.80M and an Enterprise Value of 361.76M. As of this moment, EVe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVE has reached a high of $11.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVE traded on average about 375.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 187.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.27M. Insiders hold about 3.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EVE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 3.93k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.