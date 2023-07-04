Examining AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) closed at $12.60 up 1.20% from its previous closing price of $12.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 79731 shares were traded. AFCG stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AFC Gamma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when TANNENBAUM LEONARD M bought 51,309 shares for $10.45 per share. The transaction valued at 536,179 led to the insider holds 3,633,527 shares of the business.

Tannenbaum Robyn bought 125,000 shares of AFCG for $1,296,500 on May 12. The President now owns 3,582,218 shares after completing the transaction at $10.37 per share. On May 12, another insider, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 80,000 shares for $10.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 831,200 and bolstered with 3,582,218 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AFCG now has a Market Capitalization of 261.84M. As of this moment, AFC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFCG has reached a high of $19.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AFCG has traded an average of 174.56K shares per day and 197.17k over the past ten days. A total of 20.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.28M. Insiders hold about 16.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AFCG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 595.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.60M, compared to 638.27k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 3.68%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AFCG is 1.92, from 2.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.31 and $1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.16. EPS for the following year is $2.32, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.63 and $1.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $16.72M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $17.76M to a low estimate of $15.15M. As of the current estimate, AFC Gamma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $19.9M, an estimated decrease of -16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.17M, a decrease of -10.10% over than the figure of -$16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFCG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.5M, down -15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.24M and the low estimate is $63.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.