Examining Cadiz Inc. (CDZI)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) closed at $3.88 down -4.43% from its previous closing price of $4.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 97682 shares were traded. CDZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cadiz Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Kennedy Susan P bought 1,970 shares for $5.06 per share. The transaction valued at 9,968 led to the insider holds 68,432 shares of the business.

Heerema International Group Se bought 3,675,000 shares of CDZI for $14,112,000 on Feb 02. The 10% Owner now owns 20,513,965 shares after completing the transaction at $3.84 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Echaveste Maria, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $2.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,298 and bolstered with 17,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CDZI now has a Market Capitalization of 263.05M and an Enterprise Value of 295.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 166.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 198.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDZI has reached a high of $5.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4308, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4435.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CDZI has traded an average of 440.98K shares per day and 867.01k over the past ten days. A total of 62.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.22M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CDZI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.37M, compared to 1.25M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 4.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $340k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $340k to a low estimate of $340k. As of the current estimate, Cadiz Inc.’s year-ago sales were $185k, an estimated increase of 83.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14M, an increase of 90.30% over than the figure of $83.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5M, up 100.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.26M and the low estimate is $5.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.