Examining Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE: HE) closed at $36.47 up 0.75% from its previous closing price of $36.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 137904 shares were traded. HE stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when RUSSELL KEITH P sold 10,000 shares for $39.21 per share. The transaction valued at 392,120 led to the insider holds 23,447 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.96B and an Enterprise Value of 7.17B. As of this moment, Hawaiian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HE has reached a high of $44.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HE has traded an average of 357.54K shares per day and 386.4k over the past ten days. A total of 109.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 1.87M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.68%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HE is 1.44, from 1.41 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33. The current Payout Ratio is 68.10% for HE, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 13, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.24 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.21. EPS for the following year is $2.36, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $831.88M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $831.88M to a low estimate of $831.88M. As of the current estimate, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $895.61M, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $873.32M, a decrease of -16.20% less than the figure of -$7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $873.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $873.32M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.74B, down -8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.87B and the low estimate is $3.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.