Examining PlayAGS Inc. (AGS)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) closed at $5.85 up 3.47% from its previous closing price of $5.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 149194 shares were traded. AGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PlayAGS Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when CHIBIB ADAM bought 2,000 shares for $5.80 per share. The transaction valued at 11,600 led to the insider holds 40,122 shares of the business.

Massion Anna bought 5,000 shares of AGS for $29,980 on May 16. The Director now owns 39,036 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, AP Gaming VoteCo, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 8,208,076 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 41,040,380 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGS now has a Market Capitalization of 212.33M and an Enterprise Value of 755.15M. As of this moment, PlayAGS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.94.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AGS is 2.35, which has changed by 700.76% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AGS has reached a high of $8.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGS has traded an average of 639.12K shares per day and 909.14k over the past ten days. A total of 37.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.14M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AGS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 993.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 1.05M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.43 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $83.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $86.1M to a low estimate of $79.46M. As of the current estimate, PlayAGS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.58M, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.13M, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80.32M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $344M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $327.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $333.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $309.44M, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $344.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $362M and the low estimate is $327.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.