Examining The Brink’s Company (BCO)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) closed at $68.79 up 1.42% from its previous closing price of $67.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 144318 shares were traded. BCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Brink’s Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Bossart Dominik sold 15,000 shares for $70.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,050,000 led to the insider holds 35,291 shares of the business.

Beech Michael F sold 22,500 shares of BCO for $1,461,175 on Mar 10. The Executive Vice President now owns 30,957 shares after completing the transaction at $64.94 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Beech Michael F, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 22,500 shares for $67.26 each. As a result, the insider received 1,513,427 and left with 53,457 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCO now has a Market Capitalization of 3.19B and an Enterprise Value of 6.00B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCO has reached a high of $73.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BCO has traded an average of 189.18K shares per day and 245.22k over the past ten days. A total of 46.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.41M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.11% stake in the company. Shares short for BCO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.23M, compared to 1.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BCO is 0.88, from 0.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.03.

Earnings Estimates

