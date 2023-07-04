Examining TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) closed at $51.31 up 1.85% from its previous closing price of $50.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 154241 shares were traded. THS stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Hunter Mark sold 7,828 shares for $52.41 per share. The transaction valued at 410,265 led to the insider holds 4,567 shares of the business.

SARDINI ANN sold 5,083 shares of THS for $253,591 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 1,800 shares after completing the transaction at $49.89 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, SARDINI ANN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 16,830 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 757,350 and left with 6,883 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.87B and an Enterprise Value of 4.45B. As of this moment, TreeHouse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 171.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.89.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for THS is 0.44, which has changed by 1,768.28% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, THS has reached a high of $55.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, THS has traded an average of 351.90K shares per day and 440.89k over the past ten days. A total of 56.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.38M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.79% stake in the company. Shares short for THS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 1.13M, compared to 1.12M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.64. EPS for the following year is $3.09, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.21 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $830.46M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $840.18M to a low estimate of $822M. As of the current estimate, TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $810.2M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $928.66M, a decrease of -28.50% less than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $936.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $914.37M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.45B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.87B and the low estimate is $3.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.