Exponent Inc. (EXPO)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Exponent Inc.’s stock clocked out at $93.24, down -0.08% from its previous closing price of $93.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 97766 shares were traded. EXPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EXPO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $99.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Reiss Richard sold 2,841 shares for $89.48 per share. The transaction valued at 254,212 led to the insider holds 5,258 shares of the business.

James Bradley A sold 1,500 shares of EXPO for $134,044 on May 22. The Group Vice President now owns 7,584 shares after completing the transaction at $89.36 per share. On May 11, another insider, Rakow Joseph, who serves as the Group Vice President of the company, sold 1,388 shares for $86.59 each. As a result, the insider received 120,189 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXPO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.72B and an Enterprise Value of 4.61B. As of this moment, Exponent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.78.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EXPO is 0.63, which has changed by 312.74% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EXPO has reached a high of $112.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EXPO traded 259.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 295.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.00M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.14M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.98, EXPO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90. The current Payout Ratio is 49.50% for EXPO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $2.3, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $2.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $129.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $130.58M to a low estimate of $128.6M. As of the current estimate, Exponent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $130.28M, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $128.15M, an increase of 0.80% over than the figure of -$0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $126.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $513M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $507.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $510.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $513.29M, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $556.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $566.6M and the low estimate is $548.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.