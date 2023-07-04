FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) was $393.54 for the day, down -1.77% from the previous closing price of $400.65. On the day, 200182 shares were traded. FDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $398.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $390.83.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FDS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Reeve Jonathan sold 783 shares for $404.82 per share. The transaction valued at 316,949 led to the insider holds 92 shares of the business.

Skoko Goran sold 7,969 shares of FDS for $3,290,840 on Apr 17. The EVP, Research & Advisory now owns 4,352 shares after completing the transaction at $412.96 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Reeve Jonathan, who serves as the EVP, Head of CTS of the company, sold 720 shares for $407.87 each. As a result, the insider received 293,666 and left with 178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FDS now has a Market Capitalization of 15.16B and an Enterprise Value of 16.54B. As of this moment, FactSet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FDS has reached a high of $474.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $377.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 401.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 415.39.

Shares Statistics:

FDS traded an average of 275.34K shares per day over the past three months and 482.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FDS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 560.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 476.2k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.65, FDS has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.93. The current Payout Ratio is 31.20% for FDS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 06, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.69 and a low estimate of $3.34, while EPS last year was $3.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.17, with high estimates of $4.44 and low estimates of $3.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.27 and $14.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.07. EPS for the following year is $16.65, with 18 analysts recommending between $17.2 and $15.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $540.34M to a low estimate of $531.1M. As of the current estimate, FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $499.3M, an estimated increase of 7.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.26B and the low estimate is $2.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.