First Bancorp (FBNC) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $30.30

First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC) closed the day trading at $30.30 up 1.85% from the previous closing price of $29.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 80670 shares were traded. FBNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FBNC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.37. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on August 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $47 from $49 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when McLamb Carlie C Jr bought 1,176 shares for $31.10 per share. The transaction valued at 36,574 led to the insider holds 29,462 shares of the business.

PERRY DEXTER V bought 475 shares of FBNC for $14,012 on May 17. The Director now owns 3,960 shares after completing the transaction at $29.50 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, McLamb Carlie C Jr, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 655 shares for $41.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 26,973 and bolstered with 20,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FBNC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.26B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBNC has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FBNC traded about 200.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FBNC traded about 224.4k shares per day. A total of 40.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.07M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FBNC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.15M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 1.35M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Dividends & Splits

FBNC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.88 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.84. The current Payout Ratio is 24.90% for FBNC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.06 and $2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.72. EPS for the following year is $3.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.4 and $2.97.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $107.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $109M to a low estimate of $104.8M. As of the current estimate, First Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $95.53M, an estimated increase of 12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.11M, an increase of 5.70% less than the figure of $12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $434M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $426.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $430.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $392.84M, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $441.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $448M and the low estimate is $436.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.