Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Records -0.96% Price decrease in Monday Trading

The closing price of Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) was $194.66 for the day, down -0.96% from the previous closing price of $196.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 302909 shares were traded. FIVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $199.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $195.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FIVE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH MKM on February 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $240 from $180 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when SARGENT RONALD sold 55 shares for $193.03 per share. The transaction valued at 10,617 led to the insider holds 93,619 shares of the business.

Vellios Thomas sold 20,000 shares of FIVE for $4,383,000 on Apr 11. The Director now owns 341,409 shares after completing the transaction at $219.15 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Anderson Joel D, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 13,653 shares for $218.97 each. As a result, the insider received 2,989,582 and left with 90,855 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIVE now has a Market Capitalization of 10.96B and an Enterprise Value of 12.05B. As of this moment, Five’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.43.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FIVE is 1.20, which has changed by 6,062.44% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FIVE has reached a high of $220.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 192.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 180.01.

Shares Statistics:

FIVE traded an average of 794.81K shares per day over the past three months and 569.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.17M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.72% stake in the company. Shares short for FIVE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.04M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 3.85M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.26% and a Short% of Float of 8.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.7 and $5.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.58. EPS for the following year is $6.78, with 22 analysts recommending between $7.25 and $6.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $765M to a low estimate of $748.9M. As of the current estimate, Five Below Inc.’s year-ago sales were $668.93M, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.08B, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.29B and the low estimate is $4.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.