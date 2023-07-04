Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s stock clocked out at $52.59, up 0.15% from its previous closing price of $52.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 224789 shares were traded. FOCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FOCS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 41.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.51. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOCS now has a Market Capitalization of 3.47B and an Enterprise Value of 6.27B. As of this moment, Focus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOCS has reached a high of $52.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FOCS traded 777.99K shares on average per day over the past three months and 485.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.05M. Shares short for FOCS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 2.65M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 5.36%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.05 and $3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.86. EPS for the following year is $4.5, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.8 and $4.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $575.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $584M to a low estimate of $568.29M. As of the current estimate, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $539.21M, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $591.53M, an increase of 17.50% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $598M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $584.55M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.73B and the low estimate is $2.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.