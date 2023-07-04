Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) closed at $81.61 up 0.98% from its previous closing price of $80.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 86655 shares were traded. FRHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Freedom Holding Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Tukanov Renat sold 3,000 shares for $72.10 per share. The transaction valued at 216,300 led to the insider holds 12,006 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRHC now has a Market Capitalization of 4.96B and an Enterprise Value of 3.49B. As of this moment, Freedom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRHC has reached a high of $84.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FRHC has traded an average of 176.49K shares per day and 156.74k over the past ten days. A total of 58.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.92M. Insiders hold about 71.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FRHC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 483.47k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 512.31k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for FRHC, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 05, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 02, 2002. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 05, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:25 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $179.66M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $136.55M to a low estimate of $136.55M. As of the current estimate, Freedom Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $124.14M, an estimated increase of 44.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $139.84M, a decrease of -55.30% less than the figure of $44.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.42M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $644.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $644.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $644.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $521.12M, up 23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $650.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $650.4M and the low estimate is $650.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.