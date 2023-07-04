Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Records -0.92% Price decrease in Monday Trading

The closing price of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) was $23.71 for the day, down -0.92% from the previous closing price of $23.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 224699 shares were traded. FMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FMS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FMS now has a Market Capitalization of 13.75B and an Enterprise Value of 26.94B. As of this moment, Fresenius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMS has reached a high of $25.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.70.

Shares Statistics:

FMS traded an average of 622.81K shares per day over the past three months and 663.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 586.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 586.83M. Shares short for FMS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.72M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 1.51M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.12, FMS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. The current Payout Ratio is 48.86% for FMS, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.23 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $2.65, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.65 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.29B to a low estimate of $5.29B. As of the current estimate, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s year-ago sales were $4.85B, an estimated increase of 9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.45B, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.45B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.32B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.55B and the low estimate is $22.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.